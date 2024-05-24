The Good Food Festival returns to Goodwood Racecourse this August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Good Food Festival will be returning to Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex from the 16 - 18 August 2024.

Now in its third year, the Good Food Festival will once again bring together foodies, chefs and producers from across the UK for a three-day culinary celebration. Visitors can expect to discover even more cooking inspiration, entertainment and food galore! With something for all ages, there will be cooking demos, family activities, VIP experiences, book signings, live music and much more.

The Festival Kitchen will return this year with host Ruby Bhogal, star of the Great British Bake Off. The line-up of guest experts showcasing their culinary tips and tricks will include food blogger Becky Excell, Jane Dunn of Jane’s Patisserie, award-winning vegan baker Philip Khoury, Great British Bake Off finalist Crystelle Pereira and Sian Anderson, a restaurateur and BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ. There will also be a chance to meet many of the famous foodie faces in person at special book signings that will take place throughout the three days.

It wouldn’t be a food festival without the chance to sample and buy a huge array of tantalising food and drink! Meet hand-picked food and drink producers at the Good Food Market before going on a gastronomic journey in the Street Food Village to find a wonderful selection of food vendors including American BBQ from Crumpy’s Smoke Shack, handmade toasties from The Horsebox, artisan pizza from The Pizza Oven and Korean fried chicken from Kokodoo.

Ruby Bhogal will host The Festival Kitchen

The Good Food Festival is a perfect day out for foodies and families alike. Roll out the picnic blankets and soak up the festival fun in the glorious grounds of Goodwood whilst listening to live music from special acts or enjoying crafts and activities for the kids.

Event sponsors Lexus will also be back this year with a display of their latest vehicles including the All-New LBX. Looking for an extra special day out? Visitors can get to test-drive the vehicles for themselves on the picturesque and private grounds of the Goodwood Estate.

"We are excited to be returning to Goodwood again this year with an even bigger and better offering than ever before," says Rachael Bosshardt, Event Director for Good Food. "One of our favourite events in the summer calendar, the combination of culinary talent, exciting entertainment, shopping, mouth-watering food and the beautiful backdrop of the South Downs, makes this a superb day out for all!”

Tickets are available online now. Adult tickets cost just £12.50 with a family ticket for £27.50 (2 adults and up to 3 children) and children under 12 go free. There is a chance to book afternoon tickets from just £6.25 per adult. Group tickets are also available.