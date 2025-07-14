The Goodwood Story - history talk in Tangmere
England’s Premier Sporting Estate
From its origins in 1672 Goodwood has a rich history. This talk highlights Freddie March, the 9th Duke, Goodwood’s WWII role as RAF Westhampnett, and the race circuit’s golden era (1948–1966) and revival in 1998.
Harry Sherrard has been involved with Goodwood for 30 years, from instructing at the circuit to driving at the Revival and Festival of Speed.
Join us at Sage House in Tangmere.
Tuesday 29th July - 6pm - 7.30pm
£10 per person, includes Tea/Coffee and Cake.
This is a charity event in aid of Sage House.
Book tickets: The Goodwood Story | Sage House