The Happy Place Choir Spring Concert is guaranteed to raise the roof

On Saturday, April 29, at 6pm at St Saviour's Church on South Street, The Happy Place Choir will be performing an ecletic mix of rock, pop, gospel and world songs that will make your toes tap and heart soar in aid of homeless charity Shelter.

The Happy Place Choir is a vibrant and colourful community choir based in Eastbourne, with over 70 members of all ages and backgrounds.

Choir founder Celine Gucher says that ‘the choir has a strong community ethos and is all about bringing people together through the joy of singing. The happiness and sense of togetherness that the choir gives people is incredible’. The choir has performed at The Beacon, Chiddfest, Pride, The Birley Centre and All Saints Chapel, among others.

The choir is led by Angela Brooks, a professional singer with over 25 years of industry experience. Angela has worked with artists such as Will Young, Robbie Williams, James Brown and The Lighthouse Family. Angela's energy and enthusiasm is infectious and she loves to get the audience involved!

The Happy Place Choir Spring Concert

The Happy Place Choir Spring Concert will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 6pm at St.Saviour's Church on South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT. Doors open at 5.30pm. There will be a cake sale in aid of Shelter. For concert info and tickets, visit www.thehappyplacechoir.co.uk

