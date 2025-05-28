The hardest bridge: forgiving the Brighton Bomber

In 1984, Pat McGee planted an IRA bomb in the Brighton Grand Hotel, killing Jo Berry’s father. Sixteen years later, they met and started to talk...

Many will remember that fateful day in 1984 and the shock waves it sent through the seaside town of Brighton. Few, however, have heard the deeply personal story of Jo and Pat, who, against all the odds, have built a new relationship of trust out of the ashes of the traumatic events that killed Jo's father, Sir Anthony Berry MP.

Enter Dr Imad Karam, award-winning British-Palastinian film maker, who was brought up in Gaza city. Dr Karam made this film to bring Jo and Pat's highly personal story of forgiveness to the world.

He told us: “This film gives a profound insight into a shared journey of forgiveness and transformation which is so relevant for the divided world we live in today.”

Dr Imad Karam

For one afternoon only, this Friday 30th May, you can watch Dr Karam's moving new film at a special, avant-premier screening at The Friends Meeting House in Brighton.

To celebrate 30 years of the Brighton-based charity and thinktank the Guerrand-Hermès Foundation for Peace (GHFP), this is a FREE, ticketed event, sponsored by the GHFP.

You can book your tickets at https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/the-hardest-bridge-2025-avant-premier-screening/

The event includes free refreshments and a live Q&A with Dr Imad Karam.

Jo Berry and Pat McGee

Doors open and tea/coffee available from 1.30pm.

Alice Sommerville from the GHFP said: "We hope that many of the community will join as we ask together – What does it mean to forgive? And what can we learn from those who have?"