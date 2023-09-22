The history of St Leonards on Sea features in new photographic exhibition

A photographic exhibition on the remarkable history of St Leonards-on-Sea is being held on Sunday 8 October at the Masonic Hall, East Ascent, St Leonards TN38 0DR.

‘A Moment in Time: Burtons’ St Leonards’ is being put on by the Burtons’ St Leonards Society, using materials from their archives.

The exhibition is on Sunday afternoon (8 October) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, at the bottom of St Leonards Gardens.

Individual admission is £3, and for families, £5. For members of the Burtons’ St Leonards Society (£20 individuals, £35 couples), entrance is free.

Despite the Hall’s steps, disabled access will be available at the rear of the Masonic Hall.

This photographic exhibition is about capturing moments in the life of the historic core of St Leonards from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s. For older generations, it will be a visual reminder of these decades, and for the younger generations, an insight into recent social history.

Many of the photographs which will be on display originate from an exhibition called "Let's Save Burtons’ St Leonards’’, put on by the Mount Preservation Society (the Burtons' St Leonards Society's original name) in May 1968. The exhibition ran for a week at the Royal Victoria Hotel to raise funds for restoration. Monies raised duly helped local restoration schemes. The Burtons' St Leonards Society continues to strive to preserve and enhance our rich cultural heritage.

The exhibition venue, the Masonic Hall, started life as the Subscription Rooms or Assembly Rooms — originally the social heart of Burtons’ St Leonards, built by James Burton in 1829.