The importance of Daffodils: Marie Curie and the National Garden Scheme

One of those charities is the end-of-life charity, Marie Curie. Marie Curie services touch many of us and our loved ones, its nurses bringing support and companionship to many in a time of crisis. It’s a charity that also stands out from the crowd because of the bright, daffodil symbol that is now synonymous with Marie Curie.

The glorious, golden displays of daffodils this Spring are the perfect antidote to the long, wet winter. Strolling around a beautiful garden can raise the spirits and create a sense of wellbeing and visiting a National Garden Scheme open garden is an affordable and very enjoyable way to spend a spring morning or afternoon.

“Daffodils in bloom are one of the first signs of spring. They’re strong, resilient flowers that pop up year after year and they’re a symbol of new beginnings. Their bright yellow colour brings hope for brighter days ahead,” says Michelle Martin, Director of Development and Communities at Marie Curie. “The Marie Curie daffodil unites us in our wish for better end of life care for all.

The National Garden Scheme has been supporting Marie Curie since 1996, donating more than £11million in that time, making it the single largest funder of their work.

In November 2023, the National Garden Scheme donated £450,000 to help Marie Curie deliver their ambitious five-year strategy to close the gap in end of life care. Between now and 2028 they aim to design and deliver services providing the best possible care and support to people living with any terminal illness, and those close to them.

National Garden Scheme funding will help Marie Curie grow and transform their direct care and support, deliver more practical information and support and lead in shaping the end of life system.

During 2023, £47,575 of the 2022 donation was spent directly on funding the NGS Nightingale Challenge, a bespoke leadership programme for Marie Curie Nurses and other members of their caring services staff. Unique to Marie Curie, the programme supports the next generation of healthcare leaders in palliative and end of life care.

To-date, 34 Marie Curie nurses and caring services staff have completed the programme. The demand for places on the 2023-24 programme has been the highest ever with 20 delegates now signed-up.

While the remainder of the National Garden Scheme funding is unrestricted, to give an idea of the impact of the donation, it equates to:

17,496 hours of Marie Curie nursing care, ensuring that someone with a terminal illness and their loved ones can get the care and support they need in the comfort of their own home.

15,500 hours of bereavement support for those who have lost someone who has died from an illness and need to talk.

43 days of care in one of Marie Curie’s nine hospices.

To find out more about the National Garden Scheme and the charities it supports visit https://ngs.org.uk

Kate Harrison, West Sussex Publicity Officer, for the National Garden Scheme suggests these glorious West Sussex National Garden Scheme gardens to visit in April.

Every Thursday and Monday 1st April - The Old Vicarage Washington RH20 4AS Tuesday 9th April - Bignor Park Pulborough RH20 1HG

Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th April – Rymans Apuldram Chichester PO20 7G

Saturday 20th April, Tuesday 23rd April – Peelers Retreat 70 Ford Road Arundel BN18 9EX

Sunday 21st April - Manor of Dean Petworth GU28 9AP

Sunday 21st April – Newtimber Place Newtimber BN6 9BU

Wednesday 24th April - Fittleworth House Bedham Lane Fittleworth Pulborough RH20 1JH

Saturday 27th April - Warnham Park Robin Hood Lane Warnham Horsham RH12 3RP

Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th April - Sandhill Farm House Rogate GU31 5HU

Sunday 28th April – Denmans Garden Fontwell BN18 0SU

Details of all these gardens can be found on the National Garden Scheme website https://ngs.org.ukand in the Sussex National Garden Scheme booklet available now.