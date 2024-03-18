Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magical Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan will be the first pantomime at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings since the venue was taken over by new operators, The Guildhall Trust, on February 1.

It will also mark the first coproduction with Polka Dot Pantomimes, the distinguished production company who have been creating Christmas magic with their shows across the country for 15 years, at venues including Bristol and Bolton.

Chief Executive of Polka Dot, Darren Maddison, comments: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing The Magical Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan to the White Rock stage this Christmas. Audiences can expect a thrilling adventure, with spectacular scenery, dazzling costumes, amazing special effects, lots of audience participation, plenty of comedy, and a good helping of fairy dust! This will be the Christmas event in Hastings this year.”

The Magical Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan.

With star casting to be announced and the promise of a talented West End cast in supporting roles, the White Rock pantomime promises to be fun for all the family. With the introduction of four dedicated school performances during the opening week, the venue is hoping to capture the hearts and minds of young theatregoers with a special ticket offer (£13 per student plus free teacher places*), including the traditional interval ice cream.

Accessible shows are available in the run of 31 performances in a growing commitment to make the theatre a place for everyone to enjoy. Details about these can be found on the website or from the Box Office team.

White Rock Theatre Venue Director, Nadine Passley, adds: “Panto season is such a special time for any regional theatre and we can’t wait to bring a magical version of Peter Pan’s adventures to life on stage at the White Rock. The title is perfect for Hastings, with pirates and mermaids, music, comedy, and everyone’s favourite bad guy, Captain Hook. We look forward to welcoming everyone through our doors for some panto fun this Christmas!”

Tickets are now on sale and customers are encouraged to ‘hook’ the limited early bird tickets before the summer. These offer the best value tickets for families and are available to book before July 31.