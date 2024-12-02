The Mayor’s Christmas Concert in support of the Chichester District Foodbank

By Paresh Limbachia
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:03 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 09:17 BST
The Mayor of Chichester, Councillor Sarah Quail, and the Chichester District Foodbank are delighted to invite the community to a special festive celebration featuring the enchanting swing music of the Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra. This heartwarming event promises an evening filled with holiday spirit and festive cheer.

On the 13th of December 2024, doors will open at 7:00 PM, with the event starting at 7:30 PM and concluding at 10:00 PM. It will be held at The Assembly Room, The Council House, North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LQ.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-mayor-of-chichesters-christmas-concert-tickets-1054766207119) or at reception at The Council House.

Join us for a memorable evening of live music performed by the Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra, a vintage 1930s and 40s dance band formed in 2018. The band, named after Eric Coates’ piece “By the Sleepy Lagoon,” celebrates the works of Jack Hylton and has evolved from playing light orchestral music to becoming a lively dance band.

Ashling Park wine will be served at the Mayor's Christmas Concert 2024.placeholder image
This year, Councillor Sarah Quail has chosen the Chichester District Foodbank as the Mayoral Charity. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Foodbank, which provides emergency food and support to local people in crisis. As part of the Trussell Trust network, the Foodbank works with frontline professionals to identify those in need, offering vouchers for food and essentials at various centres. The dedicated team ensures efficient operations and compassionate service, making a significant impact in the community by fighting hunger and offering essential support.

For more information about the Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra, visit https://www.sleepylagoonorchestra.co.uk/

To learn more about the Chichester District Foodbank and their mission, visit https://chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk/

Spread the holiday cheer with the community as we come together to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at The Mayor of Chichester's Christmas Concert!

