The More We See... looking through the eyes of local photographers in Hastings

Back on the success of the Spring Exhibition earlier this year (more than 2,200 visitors in eleven days), Photopia members are again at The Stade Hall, down on the seafront of Old Town, Hastings.

This summer’s theme of 'The More We See', proposed by long standing member and mentor Derek Cottrell, focuses the group to develop their photographic skills “by learning to see more in a subject, and that as a collective we see more together than each individual sees”.

There's a lot to take in; from landscapes, nature, light, folk customs and street scenes to photography helping to draw attention to impacting environmental and social issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All from a dynamic group of Photopians, sharing their enthusiasm and supporting each other in their creative practice, while engaging with the public to promote photography and growing the group.

Evensong #2

Founder and Curator Chris Coombes explains his vision: "Our ethos is simple. Pitch in, share and enjoy the creative journey together."

And it shows.

With another diverse range of work, here's to seeing more success coming to all at Photopia and its members.

The Exhibition

Jack and The Green

Photopia

Photographic Exhibition - 'The More We See’

18th – 28th July 2023, 10am – 5pm

Private View - Friday 21st July, 6.30pm

Air and Water #3

The Stade Hall, 20 Rock-a-Nore Rd, Hastings TN34 3DW

The Photographers

Ann Chown // Chris Coombes // David Steele // Derek Cottrell // Frank Francis // Gary Willis // Greg Heath // Ian O’Leary // John Hayward // Jude Montague // Justine Devenney // Kirsten Iles // Louise Whitham // Neale Willis // Rod Morris // Shannon Pajot // Tony Duke // Yvonne Lloyd