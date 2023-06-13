The National Garden Scheme: Garden Open Day: Wiston House, Steyning

Wiston House

For the first time Wiston Park is opening its stunning gardens for the National Garden Scheme. It is open on Sat July 1 (10.30am-5.30pm). You will be able to sit and enjoy tea, coffee or Wiston sparkling wine and home-made cakes while taking in the stunning scenery. The cost of admission is £10 for adults and children go free. Book online at ngs.org.uk or pay on the day.

Nestled at the foot of the South Downs within a landscaped park, Wiston House has a Victorian garden under restoration. Features include a conservatory, terraced lawns with herbaceous borders, a cascade, woodland garden, Italian parterre, wildflower garden, walled vegetable garden Victorian greenhouses and wonderful views. Wiston House, which has been in the same family since the 18th century will be open for guests to walk through the ground floor. St Mary's Church will be open.Wheelchair access over gravel paths.

About the National Garden SchemeThe National Garden Scheme was founded in 1927 by The Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise money for district nurses. Ever since then it has given annual donations to nursing and health charities totalling over £67 million. It gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands and raises impressive amounts through admission charges and the sale of tea and cake.Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK. As well as the Queen’s Nursing Institute, our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2016 commissioned The Kings Fund report Gardens and Health Our Gardens and Coronavirus 2020: The importance of gardens and outdoor spaces during lockdown report was published in September 2020.