The next Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeology Society meeting is all about conserving the Downs
Phil Belden has taken a leading role in the preservation and management of the South Downs since the 1980s. He worked as downland conservation officer for both East and West Sussex County Councils, played a major part in the campaign to make the South Downs a national park, then served as the new National Park's Director of Operations.
Phil is a passionate conservationist and continues to act as mentor to environmental groups, including the EDG. There is no-one with more knowledge and experience of conserving the Downs than Phil, so attending his talk is highly recommended.
The talk will be held at 7.30pm on Friday 28th February at St Saviour's Church Hall, Spencer Road, Eastbourne (Doors open 7.00pm). The event is open to all and guests can attend at £4 on the door.