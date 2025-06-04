The Old Market wins Brighton Fringe Audience Choice Award for Best Large Venue 2025

The Old Market (TOM) has been named Audience Choice Best Large Venue at the Brighton Fringe Awards 2025.

The annual awards celebrate the people and venues that make up the Brighton Fringe, and this particular award is based on audience feedback.

This year, TOM hosted a variety of events that included Toxic, written by and starring Nathaniel J Hall and presented by Dibby Theatre, as well The Black Cat Cabaret, a showcase night which featured performances by Joanna Woodward, Le Gateau Chocolat, Carol Cates, Chi Chi Revolver and Aurora Starr.

Helen Jewell, Creative Director of The Old Market, says of the award win:

“Wow! We are so honoured to be recognised by the Brighton Fringe audiences with this win. The award is a testament to the dedication and passion of Team TOM, our Front of House team, the technicians, and everyone behind the scenes who make TOM the beautiful and welcoming space that it is. To everyone who voted, thank you so much - we’re looking forward to even more amazing times ahead in 2025 and beyond.”

TOM was opened in 2011 by the creators of the global percussive phenomenon STOMP, and in 2024 it begun a new chapter as a registered charity. Since opening, the venue has been a cornerstone of the Brighton & Hove cultural scene. It is know for showcasing the best established and emerging artists as part of its eclectic programme, as well as hosting its own festivals including Reigning Women and In The Box.

The Old Market Charitable Trust is a Registered Charity. Charity No: 1181447.