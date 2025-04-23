The Overtones present Up Close And Personal at The Hawth in June
It’s been an incredible journey for the number one, multi-platinum selling group, who have been labelled as ‘One of the UK's most popular and prolific live acts’ (Hello Magazine). From countless TV appearances to headlining The London Palladium, The Royal Albert Hall and delivering prestigious performances to royalty, The Overtones are sure to give you a night to remember, singing and dancing along to some of the most loved soul, disco and doo-wop classics, while sharing their most exclusive and intimate stories.
This exquisite performance will come to The Hawth on Wednesday 4 June, offering fans the opportunity to be close to the energy and excitement that the UK’s number one vocal harmony group is famous for.
The must-see Up Close and Personal tour features the ‘Awesome Foursome’ (BBC Radio 2), intent on bringing their distinctive feel-good energy. Experience the tantalising new show featuring classic songs by some of the greatest artists and groups of all time, plus some Overtones original favourites and brand-new tracks for an unforgettable night out.
Tickets priced £32 (Child: £20) are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).