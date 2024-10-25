The Price of Football live podcast to support Brighton and Hove Samaritans

By Christine Kempell
Contributor
Published 25th Oct 2024, 03:06 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 15:18 BST
The hit podcast “The Price of Football” is coming to Brighton for one night with the podcast airing LIVE on Friday 15th November @7.30pm at Brighton Unitarian Church with all proceeds going to the local Brighton, Hove and District Samaritans branch.

The twice-weekly popular podcast is hosted by Kieran Maguire, football finance expert at Liverpool University, alongside comedian and writer of shows such as “Have I Got News for You”, Kevin Day, and focuses on the business side of football and how finance impacts the game.

The podcast came about on the back Maguire’s book “The Price of Football,” shining a light on the machinations of sponsorship, TV rights, ground maintenance and everything that constitutes the modern game. In November 2019, the podcast was nominated for the 2019 Football Supporters Federation Online Media of the Year Award. To date the podcast has had over fifteen million downloads.

They have a unique on-air chemistry and rivalrous banter which is further enhanced by Kieran being a lifelong Brighton & Hove Albion supporter and Kevin being a die-hard Crystal Palace fan.

Paul McShane's Football T-shirtPaul McShane's Football T-shirt
Football fans can be a part of this live event knowing that all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the local branch of Samaritans ensuring they continue in providing their vial service.

Tickets: £23

eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-price-of-football-live-tickets-1041916429087

The public can also bid for the shirt Paul McShane wore on 18th October when he scored the winning goal for The Seagulls against Crystal Palace FC. This is a sealed bid auction with a reserve of £500. Donated by Kieran Maguire, the shirt has previously been bought for £800. Bids should be sent to [email protected] with the reference “POF shirt” and the auction will close at 5pm on 13th November with the winner being announced live on the night of the podcast.

