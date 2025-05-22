The Samaritans of Bognor Regis & Chichester will host ‘SamsFest’ this Bank Holiday weekend
Samaritans is a charity that offers emotional support to anyone in emotional distress. The Bognor Regis, Chichester & District branch is run by volunteers who dedicate much of their free time to helping the local community.
Five local acts will be taking to the stage to support the charity, and the line-up has something for everyone to enjoy.
The day will feature performances from:
A Tad Tighter, a cover band with an eclectic mix of party hits
Kayla and the Cards, an ‘80s cover band
Big Red Band, a pop, rock and funk band
Rap artist Adam Turner
4Sheets Shantymen, a group that sings shanties and sea songs
But that’s not all SamsFest has to offer. As well as live music, there will also be children’s activities, a raffle and tombola with some great prizes, a book stall, lots of great food (pizzas, burgers, and ice-cream) and, between the bands, DJ sets by Sid Marshall.
A spokesperson from the charity said: ‘We hope that SamsFest will bring the community together for a fantastic afternoon so we can all support the crucial work of the branch and have fun while doing it.
‘Our branch can operate thanks to the generosity of the public, and fundraising events like SamsFest are essential to our mission. The money raised during SamsFest will help us continue to be there for our callers 24/7.’
The music and activities will start at 1pm and last until approximately 7pm. Find out more about the event and book tickets at samsfest-tickets.eventbrite.co.uk. Tickets are £5 (plus a booking fee). Entry is free for children under 12.