The Samaritans of Bognor Regis & Chichester will host ‘SamsFest’ this Bank Holiday weekend

The Samaritans of Bognor Regis, Chichester & District will host the first-ever SamsFest this Sunday, May 25, at Seasons, a venue located in the grounds of Bognor Regis Town Football Club. The event will be an afternoon jam-packed with live music and family-friendly activities, all to raise money for the branch and its important cause.

Samaritans is a charity that offers emotional support to anyone in emotional distress. The Bognor Regis, Chichester & District branch is run by volunteers who dedicate much of their free time to helping the local community.

Five local acts will be taking to the stage to support the charity, and the line-up has something for everyone to enjoy.

The day will feature performances from:

A Tad Tighter, a cover band with an eclectic mix of party hits

Kayla and the Cards, an ‘80s cover band

Big Red Band, a pop, rock and funk band

Rap artist Adam Turner

Samaritans invite you to SamsFest this Bank Holiday Weekend.

4Sheets Shantymen, a group that sings shanties and sea songs

But that’s not all SamsFest has to offer. As well as live music, there will also be children’s activities, a raffle and tombola with some great prizes, a book stall, lots of great food (pizzas, burgers, and ice-cream) and, between the bands, DJ sets by Sid Marshall.

A spokesperson from the charity said: ‘We hope that SamsFest will bring the community together for a fantastic afternoon so we can all support the crucial work of the branch and have fun while doing it.

‘Our branch can operate thanks to the generosity of the public, and fundraising events like SamsFest are essential to our mission. The money raised during SamsFest will help us continue to be there for our callers 24/7.’

The music and activities will start at 1pm and last until approximately 7pm. Find out more about the event and book tickets at samsfest-tickets.eventbrite.co.uk. Tickets are £5 (plus a booking fee). Entry is free for children under 12.