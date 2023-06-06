NationalWorldTV
The St. Nicholas Church Arundel Fete is back on Saturday June 24

After a three-year gap, the St Nicholas Church Fete is back on Saturday June 24 from 11am to 3.30pm.
By Malcolm FarquharsonContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:05 BST
St. Nicholas Church Fete ArundelSt. Nicholas Church Fete Arundel
St. Nicholas Church Fete Arundel

There will music on the street supplied by Marvin Ford, (appeared on the Michael McIntyre show and toured with Sting) Steely Pan and Mike Carey, The Barbershop Quartet, Janey Gardiner Vintage vocals, local school choirs and Irish dancers.

We have a 'Bats in Churches' installation and two donkeys for petting. barbecue, beer and Pimms will be on offer and some fabulous raffle prizes including a Silent Auction of a holiday cottage and a raft of prizes donated by Arundel businesses.

St. Nicholas Fete 2019St. Nicholas Fete 2019
St. Nicholas Fete 2019

There will even be Tuk Tuk rides around Arundel, face painting, a tombola and clothes and jewellery stores - something for everyone.

The Fete will be opened by MP Andrew Griffith at 11am.

