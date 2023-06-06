The St. Nicholas Church Arundel Fete is back on Saturday June 24

After a three-year gap, the St Nicholas Church Fete is back on Saturday June 24 from 11am to 3.30pm.

St. Nicholas Church Fete Arundel

There will music on the street supplied by Marvin Ford, (appeared on the Michael McIntyre show and toured with Sting) Steely Pan and Mike Carey plus others. We have a 'Bats in Churches' installation and two donkeys for petting. Barbecue, beer and Pimms and some fabulous raffle prizes will be on offer.

There will music on the street supplied by Marvin Ford, (appeared on the Michael McIntyre show and toured with Sting) Steely Pan and Mike Carey, The Barbershop Quartet, Janey Gardiner Vintage vocals, local school choirs and Irish dancers.

We have a 'Bats in Churches' installation and two donkeys for petting. barbecue, beer and Pimms will be on offer and some fabulous raffle prizes including a Silent Auction of a holiday cottage and a raft of prizes donated by Arundel businesses.

There will even be Tuk Tuk rides around Arundel, face painting, a tombola and clothes and jewellery stores - something for everyone.