The Story of Guitar Heroes returns to Crawley for one night only

By Lorraine McGregorContributor
Published 31st Jul 2024, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Story of Guitar Heroes returns to The Hawth on Thursday, September 19, by popular demand.

One of the UK’s premier live concert experiences, The Story of Guitar Heroes has garnered critical acclaim both at home and abroad for its incredible homage to some of the most influential and iconic guitarists from the past 50 years of popular music.

Featuring talented world-class musicians and state-of-the-art video projection, the show journeys through five decades, from 1950s Rock ‘n’ Roll through to the most creative and inspirational guitar heroes of the modern era. Renowned for its highly versatile musicianship, The Story of Guitar Heroes recreates the unique sounds of each guitar legend with incredible accuracy, utilising no less than 30 different authentic guitars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Expect classic hits from legends including Hank Marvin, Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Mark Knopfler, Tony Iommi, Van Halen, Slash and many more.

Tickets priced £30.50 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).

Related topics:TicketsJimi HendrixBrian MayMark Knopfler

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.