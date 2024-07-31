The Story of Guitar Heroes returns to Crawley for one night only
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the UK’s premier live concert experiences, The Story of Guitar Heroes has garnered critical acclaim both at home and abroad for its incredible homage to some of the most influential and iconic guitarists from the past 50 years of popular music.
Featuring talented world-class musicians and state-of-the-art video projection, the show journeys through five decades, from 1950s Rock ‘n’ Roll through to the most creative and inspirational guitar heroes of the modern era. Renowned for its highly versatile musicianship, The Story of Guitar Heroes recreates the unique sounds of each guitar legend with incredible accuracy, utilising no less than 30 different authentic guitars.
Expect classic hits from legends including Hank Marvin, Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Mark Knopfler, Tony Iommi, Van Halen, Slash and many more.
Tickets priced £30.50 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.