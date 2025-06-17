The Take That Experience pay tribute to the UK's number one boyband at the Hawth
Join Gary, Howard, Mark, Jason and of course the ultimate entertainer Robbie for an evening of hit after hit, that has earned Take That iconic status and without doubt the title of the UK’s favourite boy band.
The Take That Experience has been endorsed by Nigel Martin Smith, Take That’s original manager as the closest thing to Take That. The tribute band perform all the classic songs you know and love from the ‘90s through to the present, including smash hits Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days and Giants! The show also features a solo set from the one and only ‘Robbie Williams’ who brings alive firm fan favourite songs Angels, Rock DJ, Candy and of course Let me Entertain you to an already explosive show!
The boys don’t just give you a night you’ll Never Forget... they give you The Take That Experience!
Tickets priced £29 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).