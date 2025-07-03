The UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ pool party heads to Saltdean Lido This September

SISSIES, the brand new LGBTQ+ events brand promoted by AEG Presents UK, will take over Brighton’s iconic Saltdean Lido on Saturday, 6th September 2025, for “SISSIES By The Pool” — a one-day pool party.

On track to be the UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ pool party, SISSIES By The Pool will welcome guests to the Grade II-listed Lido, combining a historic venue with a bold, future-facing celebration of queer acceptance, community and expression.

Attendees can expect sun-soaked poolside grounds to hang out on, giant inflatables, panoramic views from the VIP balcony, and a full-scale sound system set against one of the UK’s most iconic coastal backdrops. With cocktails flowing, drag performances poolside, and club energy across two indoor rooms, it’s shaping up to be THE unmissable party of the year.

Founder and Gaydio presenter Nick McCluskey said: “SISSIES is about turning shame into celebration. We’ve reclaimed the word and made it a rallying cry - loud, proud and joyfully defiant.. In a time where queer rights are under threat, we’re building safe spaces that feel like (home?)”

Talent

Headlining the event is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Crystal, bringing their signature gender-fluid performance energy to the main stage in a special DJ set. Just before them, fashion-forward DJ and nightlife icon Alexis Knox takes to the decks — known for high-energy club sets across London and Ibiza, and collaborations with the likes of Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus, & Little Mix to name a few

Also joining the line-up is one of Brighton’s most popular queer collectives Polyglamorous, alongside a wave of queer DJ disruptors from across the country including Callie Crighton, Darkwah, UOKHUN, TeTe Bang, and FORBID.

With drag, dance, and performances across three immersive spaces, SISSIES By The Pool promises a full-spectrum soundtrack for the UK’s most unapologetically queer day out.

The event follows the success of the brand’s February launch party, “SISSIES In The House" sponsored by Just Eat. The official launch party, which was held at The Little Violet Door in London’s Soho, included a veritable who's who of queer culture and media, with appearances from Ali Bromley (Big Brother UK), Kabir Khurana (Made In Chelsea), Jordan Lee (Kiss FM), James Barr (Hits Radio), KiKi Snatch (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S6) as well as several other content creators and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

SISSIES By The Pool takes place on Saturday, 6th September 2025 at Saltdean Lido, Brighton. Tickets and full event details are available at www.sissies.co.uk. Follow @sissies.party on Instagram for the latest updates

