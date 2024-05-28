Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This June, the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Chichester invites visitors to immerse themselves in a celebration of plants and flowers during its Flower Power event on June 22 and 23.

Awaken the senses and detox from digital overload during two days of discovery where the history behind the use of plants and herbs in our diets and around our homes will be explored, from health and wellbeing to language and colours, the event promises to be an engaging experience for all ages.

Event highlights include:

· Traditional Soap Making: Step back in time at Tindall’s Cottage to learn about Tudor England's approach to cleanliness, where Sally Pointer will reveal the secrets of traditional soap making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flower Power at Weald & Downland Living Museum.

· Flax Making: Witness the intriguing and historic process of flax making, demonstrating an essential craft of the past.

· The Art of Distillation: Join food historian Marc Meltonville for a captivating session on distilling flowers and herbs, a delicate art that has been around for centuries.

· The Importance of Bees: In collaboration with the Chichester Beekeepers Association, explore the crucial role of bees in nature and our gardens at Cowfold Barn.

· Floral Craftsmanship: Try your hand at making a simple floral buttonhole with Tony Lucas from Flowers on the Farm and admire his amazing floral displays in the orientation gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flower Power at Weald & Downland Living Museum.

· Perfume Making from Rose Petals: From distillation to the final scent, learn how to craft perfume from rose petals with Clinical Aromatherapist Laura Hoy.

· Gardening with Edible Plants: Stuart Overden, author of ‘The Flowerpot Forager’, will demonstrate how to grow edible plants in garden containers.

· Learn about the British Flower Rock Campaign: Hear from Ben Cross of Crosslands Flower Nursery about his campaign to promote British flowers and the environmental impact of imported blooms.

· Herbal Remedies: Join a herbal walk and discover how flowers and herbs can be transformed into remedies and infusions with herbalist Emma Baynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flower Power at Weald & Downland Living Museum.

· Gardens Team Talks and Exhibition: Meet and chat to our Gardens Team during timed talks and explore the ‘Historic Gardens: The Power of Plants’ exhibition in the Longport Galley.

· Floral themed poetry: Local poetry group Words Out Loud will be giving poetry performances on a floral theme throughout the day.

· Crafts and Midsummer Celebration: Have a go at making seed bombs, lavender bags and planting sunflowers, and revel in the Midsummer festivities at Bayleaf Farmstead.

The Weald & Downland Living Museum is proud to offer this unique opportunity to connect with the natural world and learn about the historical use of plants and flowers. Visitors are invited to enjoy a weekend of discovery, craft, and celebration that highlights the connection between humans and nature.