Following sold-out shows in 2022, Bowler Crab are back with A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2023. Artistic director Stephen John said: “Shakespeare's most popular comedy contains a world of magic, music and mayhem. Find yourself among trick-some fairies, enchanted lovers and ass-headed 'rude mechanicals' as Shakespeare's magical romantic comedy is performed in beautiful rhyming verse. A comic fairytale with song, dance and humour galore.

"This Sunday we’re performing at our home away from home, The Mermaid Inn, Rye and we’re celebrating quite a few things whilst we are at it! For starters, this performance will mark our ten year anniversary at Bowler Crab, it will also be our 30th Shakespeare tour to date and our 200th public performance in the 1066 area; let’s not forget also that it is Shakespeare’s birthday and, to top it all off, this year celebrates 400 years since The First Folio (Shakespeare’s complete works) was first published!

“Dream has always been our most popular show, the company have toured with different versions almost yearly since 2017. Taking experiences and styles from all of our past shows, this 2023 show blends past designs, cast configurations and directions in an energetic romp that's sure to please – we just love revisiting this old favourite. We’re gunning for our seventh Dream sell-out a Rye this Sunday and The Mermaid also boasts a new layout with better sightlines and comfier seating for audiences that we’re really excited about.

Dream - Bottom & Titania

“It's an all or nothing year for Bowler Crab - we've really suffered over the last few years and recent financial changes in the UK have threatened the theatre industry with closures of venues, cancellations of tours and the disbandment of theatre companies. Fortunately for Bowler Crab, we’re much loved and it seems the support of our fans is ever increasing.”

Based in East Sussex, Bowler Crab are a small independent theatre company that specialise in Shakespearean performances, casting actors from The National Theatre, BBC, The Globe, ITV, Channel 4 and film. Bowler Crab became the official resident theatre company of The Mermaid Inn in 2017. The Rye based 600-year-old inn (known for having Shakespeare’s company visit them in 1597) today hosts Bowler Crab’s shows year-round. With frequent haunts around the 1066 area, Bowler Crab also produces UK tours as well as repertoire performances for schools, festivals, dining experiences, weddings and private events. The company was founded in 2013 by Artistic Director Stephen John, with a company goal to complete the Shakespearean canon across a fifty year plan.

Tickets are available online https://www.bowler-crab.com/tickets or by calling: