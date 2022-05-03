'A hilarious romp of a show that is full of absolute bangers' - Rock of Ages at the Hawth - review

The smash-hit musical is back on a UK Tour and this week hits the Hawth Theare in Crawley – and the audience lapped up the entertainment on the first night.

Everything about the show is there to make the audience clap-along, sing-along, laugh-along, dance-along and cheer-along. It is a hilarious romp of a show that is full of absolute bangers – 25 rock classics to be precise.It wasn’t quite the sell-out I was expecting, but you couldn’t tell with the noise the crowd who was there were making.

Recording artist Matt Terry headlines the show as Stacee Jaxx and he shows why his vocals made him the winner of the X Factor.

Rock Of Ages Musical New Tour Cast 21/22 ©The Other Richard

But he is not the star of the show.

Sam Turrelll and Gabriella Williams couldn’t be more likable as Drew, a city boy born and raised in South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small town girl (see where this is going?), as they go on a Journey (sorry!) from meeting, to falling out to...well, I don’t want to spoil it do I?!

They have some great moments together and their vocals – especially Turrell in Oh Sherrie – were incredible.

They provide the heart of the show, but what keeps the show moving is the brilliant Joe Gash as Lonny, the narrator who is camp, flirty (watch out if you are sitting in the front row like Joan!) and outrageous.

Rock Of Ages Musical ©The Other Richard

Vicki Manser (Regina), Andrew Carthy (Franz),Vas Constanti (Hertz) and Joshua Dever (Dennis) are all fantastic as well and all have their moments to shine. Manser and Carthy almost steal the whole show with Hit Me With Your Best Shot but that crown, for me, goes to Gash and Dever for I Can’t Fight This Feeling.

Special mention must go to Jenny Fitzpatrick who was playing the role of Justice on the opening night in place of Kellie Rhiane. It can’t be understated at what an astonishing voice she has.

Justice is a role which comes in towards the end of the first act, and boy did she raise the stakes when she came on and sang for then first time – so much so I felt everyone else raised their game in the second act.

It’s rare you see a show where everyone on stage is having as much as everyone watching – but that is what happened at the Hawth.

And it’s rare you see a show where every performer on stage just absolutely nails the vocal – but, again, that is what happened at the Hawth tonight.

If there is a more crowd-pleasing show than Rock of Ages coming to the Hawth this year, I will be the first in the queue for tickets.