A relaxed performance fairytale extravaganza at The Hawth Studio

Head2Head Sensory Theatre presents Thumb Size Grimm in The Hawth Studio on Saturday 22 June, 2pm and 4pm.Embark on a journey through the captivating tales of Grimm's Fairytales, brought to life like never before through the magic of sensory theatre. Witness beloved characters and timeless stories unfold before your eyes, engaging all your senses in an unforgettable theatrical experience.
By Lorraine McGregor,Contributor
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:03 BST
Using chants, rhythms, puppetry, repetition and song, Head2Head Theatre's travelling actors will draw you into an enchanting fairy tale duet of The Elves and the Shoemaker & Tom Thumb, bringing to life each classic story using Makaton signing and singing.

Join in with fun sensory props in this 45 minute sensory show filled with delightful immersive moments for the whole family.

Makaton friendly, pre-recorded VOCAs (big Macs), suitable for all including visual, hearing and sensory impairments, autism, PMLD, SLD and great for neurotypical siblings.

Thumb Size Grimm

Bringing the magic of the theatre to schools and families across the SEND community for over 15 years, Head2Head uses the imagination to discover new lands, reimagined classics and new stories with live shows, immersive events and online content.

Tickets priced £8 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636.