A relaxed performance fairytale extravaganza at The Hawth Studio
Using chants, rhythms, puppetry, repetition and song, Head2Head Theatre's travelling actors will draw you into an enchanting fairy tale duet of The Elves and the Shoemaker & Tom Thumb, bringing to life each classic story using Makaton signing and singing.
Join in with fun sensory props in this 45 minute sensory show filled with delightful immersive moments for the whole family.
Makaton friendly, pre-recorded VOCAs (big Macs), suitable for all including visual, hearing and sensory impairments, autism, PMLD, SLD and great for neurotypical siblings.
Bringing the magic of the theatre to schools and families across the SEND community for over 15 years, Head2Head uses the imagination to discover new lands, reimagined classics and new stories with live shows, immersive events and online content.
Tickets priced £8 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636.