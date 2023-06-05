Abigail’s Party is Eastbourne entertainment

Mike Leigh’s classic comedy Abigail’s Party, from the London Classic Theatre, comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne to launch the summer season officially from June 6-10.

Abigail's Party - Rebecca Birch as Beverly © Sheila Burnett

It was 1977, the year Elvis died, the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, the Sex Pistols were storming the charts and Abigail’s Party premiered at Hampstead Theatre, with the role of Beverly being immortalised by Alison Steadman.

In her suburban living room, Beverly prepares for the arrival of her guests. She and estate agent husband Laurence will play host to new neighbours Angela, Tony and nervous divorcee Susan. As the alcohol flows and the cheesy pineapple nibbles are handed around, Mike Leigh’s ruthless, funny examination of 1970s British life begins. Hilarious and horribly compelling, Abigail’s Party is an undisputed classic.

Rebecca Birch plays hostess Beverly, returning to London Classic Theatre following My Mother Said I Never Should (UK tour). Jo Castleton takes the role of Susan, returning to London Classic Theatre following Boeing Boeing (UK tour). Her other theatre credits include Vincent River (Bridge Theatre, Brussels), War Horse (National Theatre), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (National Theatre/Gielgud Theatre).

Alice De-Warrenne plays Angela. H er theatre credits include The Wolves of Willoughby Chase, Pinocchio (Greenwich Theatre), The Merry Wives of Windsor (Shakespeare’s Globe), George Readshaw is Tony. His theatre credits include Moonlight and Magnolias (Frinton Summer Theatre), Indecent Proposal (Southwark Playhouse), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (UK tour).

And completing the cast Tom Richardson takes the role of Laurence. His theatre credits include The Snow Queen, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Julius Caesar .