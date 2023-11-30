BREAKING

Actress and comedian Caroline Quentin confirms Crawley and Southsea dates

Actress and comedian Caroline Quentin heads out on tour in 2024 with a show “devoted to horticultural hilarity, love and the therapeutic power of tending the soil beneath our feet.”
By Phil Hewitt
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:23 GMT
Caroline Quentin (contributed pic)Caroline Quentin (contributed pic)
Caroline Quentin (contributed pic)

Among the dates will be: February 23, Southsea’s Kings Theatre; February 26, The Hawth, Crawley: and February 28, Southampton’s O2 Guildhall. Tickets are on sale at 10am on December 1 from CarolineQuentinLive.com

Spokeswoman Aimée Peake said: “The tour is inspired by her delightful upcoming new book Drawn To The Garden – a heartwarming and humorous exploration of the joys of gardening, which brings to life Caroline’s passion for plants, vegetables and the simple pleasures of cultivating the earth. Over the years, she has come to realise that gardening, just like life, is a series of baffling failures, but also unplanned successes and happy accidents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Caroline is a much loved and renowned figure in British comedy, well known for her lead roles in the award-winning British sitcom Men Behaving Badly and crime drama Jonathan Creek, as well as her sparkling turn in series 18 of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. More recently over 140,000 followers have come to love her Instagram posts as a lifelong keen and passionate gardener.

“Expect singing, dancing, and showing off as Caroline’s tales, told to her great friend presenter Maria McErlane, bloom on stage! Drawn To The Garden is published by Frances Lincoln on February 15 2024 (hardback £20, Ebook and audiobook also available).”

Related topics:SouthseaSouthamptonTickets