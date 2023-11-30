Actress and comedian Caroline Quentin confirms Crawley and Southsea dates
Among the dates will be: February 23, Southsea’s Kings Theatre; February 26, The Hawth, Crawley: and February 28, Southampton’s O2 Guildhall. Tickets are on sale at 10am on December 1 from CarolineQuentinLive.com
Spokeswoman Aimée Peake said: “The tour is inspired by her delightful upcoming new book Drawn To The Garden – a heartwarming and humorous exploration of the joys of gardening, which brings to life Caroline’s passion for plants, vegetables and the simple pleasures of cultivating the earth. Over the years, she has come to realise that gardening, just like life, is a series of baffling failures, but also unplanned successes and happy accidents.
“Caroline is a much loved and renowned figure in British comedy, well known for her lead roles in the award-winning British sitcom Men Behaving Badly and crime drama Jonathan Creek, as well as her sparkling turn in series 18 of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. More recently over 140,000 followers have come to love her Instagram posts as a lifelong keen and passionate gardener.
“Expect singing, dancing, and showing off as Caroline’s tales, told to her great friend presenter Maria McErlane, bloom on stage! Drawn To The Garden is published by Frances Lincoln on February 15 2024 (hardback £20, Ebook and audiobook also available).”