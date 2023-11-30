Peacehaven Players - Alice (contributed pic)

Spokesman Tony Garwood said: “Join Alice for her adventures in Pantoland. She’s got to thwart the baddie’s evil plans. Help her, and her new friends, sing, dance and laugh their way to saving all pantos everywhere.”

Peacehaven Players present Alice in Pantoland by Eyers & Elgar this Christmas at The Meridian Centre, Peacehaven on Friday, December 1 at 7pm, Saturday, December 2 at 2.30pm and 7pm and Saturday, December 9 at 2.30pm & 7pm. Tickets from www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk, Telscombe Civic Centre, Peacehaven Information Office or 0333 666 3366.

“A family pantomime in traditional style. Alice is off on her travels again in a completely new adventure. This time she strays into the enchanted realm where all our favourite panto characters go in the down season. If Witch Whey cannot be stopped, evil will triumph in all pantos everywhere and for all time, not just this one. Only Alice and her new friends can defeat the baddies and ensure good prevails. Along the way Alice finds love and there’s song, dance and loads of laughs. This enchanting tale benefits from a host of characters from 14 pantos including Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, and Peter Pan.

“Peacehaven Players have been entertaining Peacehaven, Telscombe, and beyond, for 25 years. In that time, they have delighted theatre goers with over 20 pantos. That was one a year until the pandemic interrupted them. A local amateur group, they aim to produce high quality shows that do not disappoint. Membership is open to anyone who wants to perform.”