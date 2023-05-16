An evening of music and comedy will raise funds for Chichester Fringe 2023 with Fringe Night on Saturday, May 20.

Chichester Fringe - Alice Applewood

Spokesman Simon O’Hea said: “Our Fringe Night provides an opportunity for some of the talented performers that will be joining us in June to showcase a snippet of their work in the glorious setting of the Chichester City Arts Centre. Come along for a night of laughter, music and fun to help us fundraise for Chichester Fringe 2023.”

Line-up: Ocean & River Music with the Estuary Men, a five-piece vintage folk band singing sea shanties; Scott McPherson offering some stand-up comedy; Alice Applewood

performing some songs of Doris Day; Scarlett Von Kok giving the Fringe a drag twist with songs and a game to remember; plus Oliver Hiscocks, Zac Loram, Elle van der Horst and Georgina Volkers offering musical theatre and cabaret singers complete the night.

“Your support will enable Chichester Fringe 2023 to put on 30-plus shows, in 18 days, hosting 50-plus performers.”

The venue is Chichester City Arts Centre, St Bartholomew’s Church, Mount Lane, Chichester, PO19 3DQ (just to the west of Westgate roundabout), Saturday, May 20, starting 19:30, tickets £5. Tickets available via https://www.chichesterfringe.co.uk/event-details-registration/fringe-night-fundraising-show.

“Chichester Fringe will bring a diverse vibrancy of the arts to Chichester from June 1-18.

“Chichester Fringe is an annual multi-arts fringe festival in and around Chichester, which supports and promotes local performers and arts venues. Our mission is to break down barriers for up-and-coming performers enabling them to showcase their work.

“Established in 2021, we aim to support and mentor performers from the local area and beyond, breaking down barriers and enabling artists by providing a free space to perform and showcase new work. Chichester Fringe gives opportunities for behind-the-scenes roles too, including stage management, photography, web design, social media and musical direction.

We actively encourage students and volunteers to join us so that we are able to give them behind-the-scenes experiences and develop their professional skills within the entertainment industry.”