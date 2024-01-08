Arundel Playhouse celebrates a successful 2023 and kicks off 2024 with 'Dracula: The Bloody Truth'
2023 was a remarkable year for the playhouse, boasting a diverse plexus of shows. From the mysterious allure of 'Hound of the Baskervilles' in February, the thrilling 'Murder at Arundel Manor' in March, to the timeless classic 'Jane Eyre' in April, and the evocative 'Kindertransport' in June. The momentum continued right through 'Daisy Pulls It Off' in August, the contemporary 'Home I'm Darling' in October, and the fabulous 'Nuncrackers' that rounded off the year in December.
Now, as we embark on an exciting 2024 season, Professor Abraham Van Helsing from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel 'Dracula' returns to enlighten audience members with his comedic survival guide against the supernatural, 'Dracula: The Bloody Truth'. Set to engage audiences like never before, this imminent sell-out performance perfectly kick-starts a promising year ahead.
Following Dracula, the Playhouse will continue to deliver exceptional entertainment, from the enjoyable escapade of the '24 Hour Musical' in February to the dramatic narrative of 'Life X Three' in June, the nostalgic 'Cider with Rosie' in August, and the intriguing 'The Confessions of Mr Whicher' in October.
Tickets for 'Dracula: The Bloody Truth' and upcoming shows can be purchased at ticketsource.co.uk/arundelplayers. Reach out to our box office at 07523 417926 or visit www.arundelplayers.co.uk for more information.
We’re excited for another year of memorable theatre experiences at Arundel Playhouse.