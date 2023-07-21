NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Auditions for juniors for Crawley panto

The Hawth Crawley, in partnership with Evolution Productions, are looking for girls to be part of the juvenile ensemble for their pantomime this year, Sleeping Beauty.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:10 BST
The Hawth panto this year will be Sleeping Beauty (contributed pic)The Hawth panto this year will be Sleeping Beauty (contributed pic)
The Hawth panto this year will be Sleeping Beauty (contributed pic)

Registration will take place at 10.30am on Saturday, July 29 in The Hawth Studio.

The cast features Carrie Hope Fletcher, CBeebies favourite Andy Day and “Crawley's favourite dame” Michael J Batchelor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To audition you must be between ages nine and 15 (inclusive) on September 1 2023 and be under 5’ 2”.

Most Popular

"Auditions will end approximately two hours after the start time but you may need to stay longer if you are successful. You don’t need to prepare anything. You’ll be taught a routine on the day. Come wearing comfortable clothes and soft/dance shoes. The advice is to bring some water.

A spokesman said: “Pantomime is a team effort, and we will require full commitment for the rehearsal period and the full run of the production: Sunday, November 26-Sunday, December 31 2023. Visit The Hawth website to complete the registration form in advance. If you require any further information, please do contact us at [email protected]

Carrie Hope Fletcher leads the cast. Her West End credits include Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mary Poppins and WhatsOnStage award-winning roles in Heathers, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, and The Addams Family. She recently completed a sell-out solo UK tour An Open Book.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CBeebies favourite, Andy Day will take on the role of the loveable Jangles: “He is sure to delight the thousands of families who are fans of the presenter and actor.

"Andy has been part of CBeebies for many years and has fronted his own BAFTA-nominated series, Andy's Wild Adventures as well as Andy's Dinosaur Adventures, Andy's Prehistoric Adventures, among many others.”

Once again, the show will be written and directed by the award-winning Paul Hendy and produced by the same team behind the five-star box office smash-hit, All New Adventures of Peter Pan.

https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/sleeping-beauty

Related topics:CBeebies