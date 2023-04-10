Aussie legend Glenn McGrath in Bexhill ahead of Ashes clash

The Test Match Special team are hitting the road with an all-new live show for spring 2023 that celebrates cricket’s fiercest rivalry.

This summer sees the 73rd Ashes series as England face Australia in one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes in years. Ahead of the series Test Match Special Live 2023 will visit 17 venues across England and Wales for a live theatre show to get us all in the mood. Jonathan ‘Aggers’ Agnew will be joined by Australian bowling legend Glenn McGrath and a host of special guests as the team deliver Ashes anecdotes, great memories of classic series past and their predictions ahead of the First Test. Dates include April 12 at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion.

A veteran of 16 Ashes series behind the microphone, Aggers has witnessed some of the most remarkable games the sport has ever seen. The Test Match Special Live audiences will be treated to the inside story of England’s wins in 2005 and 2010-11 and be taken into the commentary box for Ben Stokes’ great innings at Headingley in 2019.

Aggers said: “We had such a fantastic time on our debut tour that the TMS team has decided to do it all again – and this time with an Ashes twist! I am delighted to be taking to the road with a true cricketing great. Glenn and I are really looking forward to reliving those legendary series of the past as well as looking ahead to what should be another intriguing series. The shows will be the perfect appetiser ahead of a fascinating Ashes summer.”

Glenn McGrath

By the time Glenn McGrath retired after the 2006-07 Ashes series, his reputation as one of the greatest seam bowlers of all time was assured. In all, he took 563 Test wickets and spent much of the 1990s and 2000s tormenting England’s batsmen.

Glenn said: “The Ashes is an incredible sporting institution and one which I had the honour to play in many times over the course of my career.

"Next summer is shaping up to be another intriguing series and I am really looking forward to touring the UK with Aggers to talk all things Ashes, share some of my experiences and look ahead to the summer’s Test action. I’ve been good mates with Aggers for a long time. "