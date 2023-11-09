Award-winning stand-up Paul Foot plays Crawley date

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, award-winning stand-up Paul Foot has added an extra 39 dates to his UK tour of Dissolve which comes described as “his most personal, surprising and inspired stand-up offering” so far.

Paul Foot (contributed pic)

On November 10 he will play The Hawth in Crawley. Tickets are available via paulfoot.tv, seetickets.com and plosive.co.uk.

Spokeswoman Rosie Robinson-Wood said: “In his new show, Paul breaks new ground as a comedian and as a person. Never has he been so vulnerable, honest and happy. You may ask yourself what his secret is, but you will have to hear it from the man himself. With Dissolve – which just co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award –Paul has reached a whole new swathe of audience and has affected people in a way he never has previously. If you’ve seen Paul before, this show is something completely different that will confound and surpass your expectations.

“In the year 2022 AD something momentous changed for Paul, and in this show he will reveal how he discovered the secret of life on the outskirts of Lancaster. Inevitably he does get distracted by King Tutankhamun, the House of Lords, Sir Cliff Richard, officious lollipop ladies and what Jesus might have achieved if he’d been a plumber. Life is a stress: full of rushed breakfasts, angry people, internal conflict, and Jacob Rees-Mogg. But what happens when everything you thought was important – your problems, grievances against others, your very identity – simply disappears?”

Paul said: “It’s been overwhelming to discover how much the show has touched people. I’m used to people saying how much they laughed at my shows and I’m still getting that but now I’m also hearing from people about how much it’s affected them emotionally. After one show, a man even rushed the stage. I thought he might be making an assassination attempt but it was just to give me a big hug. It’s truly a rollercoaster for me to perform the show, to make people laugh, cry sometimes and perhaps think.”

