Behind the scenes at Pavilion Theatre in Worthing: See how SAND Project students have transformed star dressing room

The star dressing room at Pavilion Theatre in Worthing has been transformed by young trainees, who designed the scheme and redecorated in a project for Worthing Theatres and Museum.

Young people following the new SAND Design curriculum at the SAND Project have been busy redesigning and decorating rooms at SAND College, such as the classrooms and common room, as well as the cafés at SAND Bay and SAND Hub. They have also had the privilege of redesigning and redecorating the star dressing room at the Pavilion Theatre on Worthing Pier.

Lottie Coburn, head of SAND Design, said: "The SAND Project prides itself on creating reputable businesses and innovative enterprises as a means of training and showcasing the work of our trainees."Once we received the brief for the Pavilion, we started with some research. What made a desirable and practical dressing room - a space where actors could relax, get ready in comfort for their performance and be inspired? What did a dressing room need? What do actors require? Before we even visited the site, we had some ideas in mind and the brief – both enabled us to make some informed decisions quite quickly. As part of our research, we also visited some local buildings built in the same era as the Pavilion.

"We decided to go with an Art Deco theme, so as to be sympathetic to the building's history and because this design aesthetic lends itself to luxury and opulence. The trainees worked hard on their design for several weeks before presenting it to the clients at the Pavilion. The clients were thrilled with the design and we got the green light straight away. Within a week, we started the renovation. It took us two weeks, working in the mornings to complete the design. The trainees have been involved in all elements of decorating, including the carpentry. I think you will agree, that the final result is stunning and hits the brief in a spectacular way!"

Going forward, SAND Design students will complete the Bay Café renovation and then begin the renovation of the Airbnb flat at SAND Bay, in Thorn Road. For information on SAND Design, a business that is open to being hired, contact [email protected] The cafés at SAND Bay, in Thorn Road, and SAND Hub, in Lyndhurst Road, which will be ready to open in January, Tuesday to Thursday.

1. Pavilion Theatre redesign SAND Design students working on the star dressing room at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing Photo: Lottie Coburn Photo Sales

