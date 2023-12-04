Bertie the Cathedral Cat welcomes you to Chichester Cathedral this Christmas in a new animated story underlining “This is a safe place where everyone is welcome.”

Bertie the Cathedral Cat (contributed pic)

The special new Christmas tale can be enjoyed online on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_HQrFqx-iU

Oliver Tubb, head of marketing & communications at the Cathedral, said: “The short animation follows the journey of Bertie, a real cat who lives on the Cathedral Close, as he finally sneaks into the historic cathedral and welcomes a family to join one of the annual carol services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Written and narrated by the interim Dean of Chichester, The Rev Canon Simon Holland, and illustrated by Sussex-based artist Chloe Robertson, you can discover the story online, via the Cathedral website, or through social media channels.

“Bertie’s story has been developed in collaboration with Sanctuary in Chichester – a local charity that supports refugees and asylum seekers arriving in our area in great need, enabling them to build a new life in Chichester, most having found refuge from conflict or persecution based on religious, social and or ethnic discrimination.