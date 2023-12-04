Bertie the Cathedral Cat offers festive animated tale in Chichester
The special new Christmas tale can be enjoyed online on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_HQrFqx-iU
Oliver Tubb, head of marketing & communications at the Cathedral, said: “The short animation follows the journey of Bertie, a real cat who lives on the Cathedral Close, as he finally sneaks into the historic cathedral and welcomes a family to join one of the annual carol services.
“Written and narrated by the interim Dean of Chichester, The Rev Canon Simon Holland, and illustrated by Sussex-based artist Chloe Robertson, you can discover the story online, via the Cathedral website, or through social media channels.
“Bertie’s story has been developed in collaboration with Sanctuary in Chichester – a local charity that supports refugees and asylum seekers arriving in our area in great need, enabling them to build a new life in Chichester, most having found refuge from conflict or persecution based on religious, social and or ethnic discrimination.
“That’s not all! A very special Christmas Trail will also take place at the cathedral for you to spot Bertie enjoying the many treasures and artworks. Should you find all of the Berties, you’ll win a decoration for your Christmas tree. There are also a number of pop-up events for families, including on Saturday, December 16 December at 10.00am when the Reve Canon Simon Holland will read the story of Bertie the Cathedral Cat in the spectacular setting of the Cathedral Nave.”