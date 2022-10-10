Best pantomimes in Sussex 2022

The cast of Aladdin at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

Here is our pick of the best from around East and West Sussex….

Beauty and the Beast will be performed at The Regis Centre & Alexandra Theatre in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis from December 7 2022 to January 1 2023. With stunning scenery, lavish costumes, a super talented cast, memorable songs and laughs galore; just what you need for some festive fun this season. This year’s panto offers something for everyone in the family, whether you are 3 or 103! For more information visit https://alexandratheatre.co.uk/events/beauty/

Aladdin will be performed at the Brighton Centre from December 22 to December 27 2022. Follow the story of Aladdin and Princess Jasmin as they embark on their true love story, alongside hilarious comedy capers from Aladdin's brother Wishee Washee and their eccentric but much-loved mother Widow Twankey - without doubt the funniest Dame in the land! For more information visit https://brightoncentre.co.uk/whats-on/2022/aladdin/

Dear Santa Live will be performed in Chichester and is perfect for for families with small children

Dear Santa Live will be performed at the Minerva Theatre in Chichester from December 10 to December 24 2022. From the author of the well-loved children’s book Dear Zoo, Rod Campbell, comes Dear Santa and it’s live! This show is an ideal introduction to theatre for those aged 2+. The Christmas cheer continues with the opportunity to meet Santa in his grotto after the show, where every child will receive an extra special gift! For more information visit https://www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/dear-santa-live

The Wind in the Willows will be performed at the Chichester Festival Theatre from December 17 to December 31 2022. Offering an alternative to the traditional panto, this production follows the story of an inquisitive Mole who abandons spring-cleaning his burrow and, to his delight, discovers the river and meets Ratty, a water vole with a passion for boats. For more information visit https://www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/the-wind-in-the-willows

Peter Pan is on at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley from December 9 2022 to January 2 2023. The fun-filled pantomime stars EastEnders' Rita Simons as Captain Hook and CBBC and Strictly finalist, Karim Zeroual as Peter Pan. They will be joined by Crawley favourites Michael J Batchelor and Richard Franks. For more information visit https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth/show/c5c24880-8958-ec11-aa46-fdd85dd2124c/all-new-adventures-of-peter-pan

Beauty and the Beast will be performed at the White Rock Theatre, White Rock, Hastings from December 15 to December 31 2022. The enchanting family pantomime follows an arrogant Prince who is cursed to live as a beast – and his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from a magic rose. When pretty village girl, Beauty comes into his life is this the chance he has been waiting for? For more information visit https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/Online/panto-hastings-east-sussex-pantomime

Jack and the Beanstalk is always a popular panto favourite

Honk! will be performed at The Stables Theatre and Arts Centre, The Bourne, Hastings, from December 15 to December 23 2022. Delightful and very funny, it’s a celebration of being different, and is sure to lift all your spirits this Christmas. You'd be Quackers to miss it! For more information visit https://stablestheatre.co.uk/honk/

Cinderella is being performed at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham from December 8 to December 31 2022. Boasting a brand new set, spectacular sequences and a few new twists, this year’s traditional pantomime will sweep you off your feet and carry you to the ball! For more information visit https://www.thecapitolhorsham.com/whats-on/all-shows/cinderella/19103

Santa's Elves and the Shoemaker will be performed at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham from December 16 to 29 2022. Two cheeky elves, Bip and Bop, think they have arrived at Santa’s grotto when in fact they are in the workshop of Mr. Klopp, the penniless shoemaker. This show features original songs and energetic choreography, audience participation and gifts for all of the children. For more information visit https://www.thecapitolhorsham.com/whats-on/all-shows/santas-elves-and-the-shoemaker/19110

Aladdin will be performed at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Compton Street, Eastbourne from December 9 2022 to January 15 2022. Tucker (Wishee-Washee) and Martyn Knight (Widow Twankey) return along with Katherine Glover as Aladdin, plus Miles Western as evil Abanazaar. Add a full live band and plenty of panto magic and your Christmas wishes will come true this year! For more information visit https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/aladdin

Jack and the Beanstalk will be performed at the Royal Hippodrome in Seaside Road, Eastbourne from December 12 2022 to January 2 2023. Can Jack get back the family cow he swapped for magic beans? Can Dame Trott keep a roof over her head and save the family farm? Find out as the Royal Hippodrome throws a huge sprinkling of fairy dust over this ‘moo-velous’ production with lavish sets, costumes and great production values that you won’t want to miss. For more information visit https://royalhippodrome.com/event/jack-and-the-beanstalk/

Cinderella will be performed by the Peacehaven Players at the Meridian Centre in Peacehaven from December 2 to December 10 2022. The world’s favourite pantomime, given a magical new lease of life – so don’t miss it! For more information visit http://www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk/

Sleeping Beauty is being performed at Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea from December 16 to December 31 2022. On pricking her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel, a Princess is put under a cruel spell and made to sleep for one hundred years. Only true love and a handsome Prince Charming can break the spell! For more information visit https://ropetacklecentre.co.uk/events/sleeping-beauty-shoreham-panto-28/

The Sleeping Beauty Pantomime will be performed at The Civic Centre Uckfield on December 16 and 17. This family favourite is sure to be a real treat. For more visit https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/the-sleeping-beauty-pantomime/

Jack And The Beanstalk is on at the Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing from December 1 2022 to January 2 2022. Its the The GIANT Panto you’ve BEAN waiting for! Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be a fantastic family pantomime full of magic, fun and laughter. For more information visit https://wtm.uk/panto/

Further afield....… Goldilocks and the Three Bears will be performed at The Mayflower, Southampton from December 10 to December 31 2022. For more information visit https://www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/goldilocks-pantomime-2022/

Further afield...... Cinderella is being performed at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, Portsmouth from December 1 to December 31 2022. Fore more information visit https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/cinderella-2022/

