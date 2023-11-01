Beverley Knight plays Brighton Dome as she celebrates hitting 50

Following her sold-out birthday show at London Lafayette, Beverley Knight is on the road with dates including November 7 at Brighton Dome.

Beverley Knight - pic by Julian Broad

The Queen of British Soul will perform 20 special headline dates across some of the UK’s major cities throughout October and November 2023. Beverley has been one of the UK's most consistent artists for almost three decades. Celebrating her career over the years the tour also marks her 50th birthday. Back together with her live band, she is promising a fun-filled night featuring all her classic hits, fan favourites and brand-new songs.

Beverley said: “It’s been a minute! I am so looking forward to finally getting back on the road with my band again! There is nothing like the energy of a live audience showing love in return for you giving them everything you’ve got.”

She has also just released her first studio album in seven years The Fifth Chapter. She’s had several top ten albums including the platinum selling Voice: The Best Of Beverley Knight and sold more than a million albums in the UK, including four gold certified albums. Her most recent studio album Soulsville (released 2016) went straight into the UK top ten while her celebration of 25 years in music for BK25: Beverley Knight with The Leo Green Orchestra at The Royal Festival Hall testified to a career of hits.

In recent years, Wolverhampton-born Knight has forged a parallel career in theatre. Her West End debut was the starring role in The Bodyguard followed by leading the Tony winning Memphis The Musical. At the request of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber she joined the cast of Cats, playing the role of Grizabella. 2021 saw Beverley lead The Drifters Girl at the Garrick Theatre as the manager of soul group The Drifters, which was Olivier nominated Best New Musical and Beverley for Best Actress.

Following a sold-out summer playing Deloris Van Cater opposite Jennifer Saunders in the revival of Sister Act, Beverley returned to London’s Old Vic for the new production of Sylvia. Currently starring to huge acclaim as Emmeline Pankhurst, Beverley has been nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical at the Olivier Awards in April. The show also received nominations for Best New Musical and Best Choreographer.

Beverley is also currently on screen every Saturday night as a panel judge in ITV’s talent series Starstruck. Broadcasting work also includes presenting four series of the Radio 2 show Beverley’s Gospel Nights and two series of the BBC1 show Just the Two of Us. She recently appeared in Amazon’s new live action movie Cinderella (2021) with Camilla Cabello in the title role.

