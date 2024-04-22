Box office open for Hastings Comedy Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Be prepared for a week of laughter as the annual Hastings Comedy Festival returns from June 10-16.

Now in its 9th year the comedy festival has a packed printed programme which is now available across participating venues and various spots across Hastings and St Leonards.

The team feel there is a comedy show for everyone. Including tour shows, fringe previews and exclusive work in progress, along with comedy for kids at The Observer Building on Saturday, June 15 and Hastings Comedy Festivals prestigious newcomer competition ‘’The Norman Award’’ returning to The Crypt, with last year’s winner Dan Harding performing his new full show.

There are more than 80 stand-up comedy shows to choose from. Including previous British Comedian of the Year winner Jeff Innocent performing his tour show Smart Casual at East Hastings Angling Club on June 15.

Mark Thomas returns to Hastings with an exclusive preview of his new show. 2023 Funny Woman winner Kate Cheka will be performing on the 14th. Frankie Monroe BBC new comedian of the year winner as well as recently awarded Leicester Comedy Festival show of the festival will be performing his show at Electric Palace.

Lucy Porter, Kyrah Gray, Katie Green, and Jordan Brookes will be performing in Hastings for the first time, as well as Red Richardson. Plus, many festival favourites returning to Hastings and St Leonards, such as Improv group The RH Experience, Josh Baulf, Elliot Steel, Olga Koch, Tony Law and Russell Hicks plus many more, including a variety of very funny local comedians including Sam Willett, Nick Elleray and Taz Long.

Participating venues this year include Albion, Jenny Lind, Ye Olde Pump House, The Piper, Heist Market, Oscars, Cumbia Kiticen, Sugarpie Honeybuns, The Good Place, Brewing Brothers Courtyard and The Printworks.

With so much comedy and creative performance to choose from, start planning your festival and come and show support for live comedy and a local independent festival which has made its mark nationwide and beyond.

Full listings and tickets links can be found at www.hastingscomedyfestival.com

You can follow Hastings Comedy Festival on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube