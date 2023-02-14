Brighton comedy night honours tragic stand-up who died aged 42

Organisers have confirmed a Brighton comedy night last autumn raised a total of more than £26,000 for a rare cancer charity in honour of comedian Phil Jerrod.

Brighton-based comedian Phil Jerrod

In September, top funny folk took to the stage at the Brighton Dome for a unique night of humour and stand-up. An Evening of Comedy featured nine different comedians in an event spearheaded by one of the charity’s dedicated celebrity ambassadors and favourite comedians, Angela Barnes. Angela lost her close friend and stand-up comedian Phil Jerrod to sarcoma a year before (September 2021), aged 42. Angela had starred at the Sarcoma UK’s Glitter Ball earlier in 2022, not long before supporting her husband Matthew in a massive coast to coast challenge, also in memory of Phil.

Angela hosted the first half of the evening and then handed over the comedy reins to familiar face Romesh Ranganathan for the second half. The pair were also joined by fellow comedians Carl Donnelly, Joe Foster, Kerry Godliman, Mark Steel, Michael Fabbri, Seann Walsh, and Tom Allen.

Topics from shower gel and wedding dress shopping to lockdown hobbies and moving house went down a storm with the packed house of over 2,500 attendees. Each and every act shared a different and poignant memory of Phil Jerrod in tribute to the Brighton-based comedian.

“I am overwhelmed by the amount of money we have raised for Sarcoma UK in memory of Phil” says Phil’s wife, Beck. “Phil had wanted to do this gig so much, to thank everyone for supporting him and to help raise vital funds and awareness for Sarcoma UK. The night was incredible. There was so much love for Phil in the room.”