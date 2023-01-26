Brighton Dome spring season - all you need to know and how to get your tickets

Brighton Dome hosts a UK dance premiere, hip-hop celebrations, big-name artists and free classical concerts for younger fans in a busy programme coming up this spring.

Spokeswoman Hayley Willis said: “Brighton Dome offers an exciting variety of events this spring, from a UK dance premiere and a homage to hip-hop, to big name comedians and multi-platinum selling pop stars. Younger audiences are well catered for with free Sunday morning chamber concerts for classical music fans. Families looking for entertainment for little ones can also enjoy the return of favourites Milkshake! Live and Zog.

“South African choreographer Dada Masilo will stage the UK premiere of The Sacrifice at Brighton Dome on February 21 and 22. Combining the European heritage of Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring with the uniquely rhythmic and expressive movements of Tswana, the traditional dance of Botswana, an all-South African cast deliver an exhilarating performance rooted in storytelling and healing ritual. Centred around the epic struggle of the sacrificial victim, the dance is accompanied by an original score played live on stage.

“Sadler’s Wells’ critically acclaimed Breakin’ Convention reframes hip-hop as theatre in a celebration of the genre on June 3. Hosted by MC and dancer Jonzi D, international dance acts will perform alongside local groups and audiences can also take part in free activities with DJs and graffiti artists in Brighton Dome’s Foyer.

“Brighton Dome and Strings Attached’s 2022-23 season of coffee concerts at Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA) continues with a performance from the award-winning Heath Quartet on February 19, featuring music by Haydn, Mendelssohn and Korngold. On 19 March, a chamber ensemble from the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) celebrates English landscapes, with BPO director Joanna MacGregor on piano. Young people aged between eight-25 years old can claim free tickets for the concerts from Brighton Dome’s ticket office, as part of the CAVATINA Chamber Music Trust’s ticket scheme, which aims to inspire the next generation of chamber music lovers.

“For families, Milkshake! Live’s spectacular new show Milkshake Monkey's Musical on February 18 is not to be missed. Full of laughter, fun and amazing songs and dances to learn, it’s sure to get everyone up on their feet. On April 20, Dick and Dom bring familiar favourites and their own special kind of mayhem to the stage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their BAFTA award-winning show, In da Bungalow. Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Zog is eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon’s school in big, bright, smash-hit production packed with lively songs, from April 28 to 30.

“On February 13, multi-platinum, global superstar Carly Rae Jepsen brings pop perfection and her highly anticipated new album to Brighton Dome. Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist Beth Hart will deliver an emotionally charged performance on March 31 and mesmeric folk singer-songwriter Aldous Harding makes a long-awaited return to the UK on April 16.

“Mike Oldfield’s classic album Tubular Bells is recreated live in concert on February 5 for a 50th anniversary celebration conducted and arranged by Oldfield’s long-time collaborator Robin Smith. On March 31, Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman’s hugely popular Choir!Choir!Choir! stops off at Brighton for an Epic 80s Singalong.

“Brighton’s biggest stand-up night, Live at Brighton Dome, returns on March 4 with a stellar line up including Ed Gamble and rising stars Leo Reich and Fatiha El-Ghorri. Spoof 1930s throwback investigator and Edinburgh Fringe 2022 sell-out Troy Hawke will battle a new enemy in Sigmund Troy’d on February 10."