Brighton Festival 2022: Guide to what's on for the opening weekend, where to go and how to get tickets

1. The Children’s Parade: Saturday, May 7

2022 marks the return of the much-missed Children’s Parade, following an enforced absence. Jointly produced with award-winning community arts charity Same Sky, this riot of colour and creativity features 5000 school children journeying through the centre of the city. The parade starts at 10.30am in Jubilee Street and winds down to Madeira Drive on the seafront by way of Jubilee Street, New Road, North Street, East Street and Grand Junction Road, finishing at approximately 1pm. Pivoting around the Festival theme of Rebuilding, the parade celebrates the strength and resilience of local communities and what can be achieved when we listen and work together. The Children’s Parade is supported by Brighton Girls and Southern Water.

Photo: David Bracey