The National Theatre of Scotland’s adaptation of Robert Louis Stephenson’s classic adventure novel Kidnapped is a wonderful vibrant piece of modern theatre.

Kidnapped by the National Theatre of Scotland, at Brighton Theatre Royal

Billed, quite accurately, as ‘ A swashbuckling rom-com adventure’, it’s that and so much more.

The production drips with quality and a sickeningly talented ensemble of actor-musicians transform the dusty old yarn into a love story, with plenty of laughs and great songs along the way.

With a stylish narration from Francis Stephenson, the guitar-strumming widow of the author, we witness young Davie Balfour’s odyssey and emotional journey to true love.

The tone first half of the show is light, almost knockabout, with some very funny lines delivered by a cast that seem to relish the sillier moments.

It brilliantly mixes contemporary details within the fabric of the story, a bashed up old ship is described as having ‘shabby chic’, and an inn becomes a ‘gastro-pub’.

Davie’s abduction is more fun than your average press-ganging, and his enslavers don’t like to be referred to as the pirates because ‘people are nuanced.’

Even the fearsome Captain Hoseason is rendered more human through his love of toasted tuna melts.

With the introduction of lan Breck Stewart the tone changes as the start of something beautiful builds between the ‘invincible’ soldier and sweet little Davie from the Borders.

The fledgling relationship is beautifully realised, as Davie is mesmerised by the supremely confident and brash Jacobite.

There’s also a nod to the complexity of Scottish history and politics, ‘it’s exhausting being Scottish’ exclaims wee Davie.

At times during this boisterous production you will hear odd swear word but it’s nothing too excessive and all in the spirit of the piece.

The choice of songs, largely 1980s pop classics, and quality of their performance also add much to the production, either upbeat songs to spur the action along, or tender numbers to celebrate life and love.

Kidnapped runs until Sunday May 20 at Brighton’s Theatre Royal.