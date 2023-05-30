Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Brighton Fringe: " a world where uncertainty is the only certainty"

HóPe follows two interwoven storylines: a woman facing her mother’s blood cancer diagnosis and the life of Colombian revolutionary Policarpa Salavarrieta. Whether fighting against illness or oppression, they’re connected by their quest for freedom.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 30th May 2023, 13:05 BST

Written and performed by Giullianna Martinez, HóPe makes its debut at the 2023 Brighton Fringe Festival.

La Pola (Policarpa) is working as a spy for revolutionary forces, collecting intelligence while working undercover as a seamstress for Spanish military leaders. Andy struggles to accept the reality of her mother’s multiple myeloma diagnosis and takes the reins to find her treatment. In pursuit of her mother’s healing, she unexpectedly finds her own.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a one-woman show, Giullianna Martinez takes on the roles of La Pola and Andy as they unfold in 1817 Nueva Granada Viceroy of Spain (present-day Colombia) and the present day. “With an original score composed exclusively for HóPe, we’re taken on a journey that feels simultaneously intimate and theatrical, provoking the audience to consider their own answers to the questions raised by the narrative. In a world where uncertainty is the only certainty, we have a choice to resist or accept.

Most Popular
Giullianna MartínezGiullianna Martínez
Giullianna Martínez

"HóPe inspires us to reflect on our own meaning of freedom and the ways in which we are bound. Whether from illness, oppression or fear, freedom can come in many forms.”

HóPe will have a four-show run at the Brighton Fringe (May 30-31, June 2-3) at The Lantern Theatre. Event tickets from TicketSource.

Related topics:Spain