Brighton Fringe: " a world where uncertainty is the only certainty"

HóPe follows two interwoven storylines: a woman facing her mother’s blood cancer diagnosis and the life of Colombian revolutionary Policarpa Salavarrieta. Whether fighting against illness or oppression, they’re connected by their quest for freedom.

Written and performed by Giullianna Martinez, HóPe makes its debut at the 2023 Brighton Fringe Festival.

La Pola (Policarpa) is working as a spy for revolutionary forces, collecting intelligence while working undercover as a seamstress for Spanish military leaders. Andy struggles to accept the reality of her mother’s multiple myeloma diagnosis and takes the reins to find her treatment. In pursuit of her mother’s healing, she unexpectedly finds her own.

In a one-woman show, Giullianna Martinez takes on the roles of La Pola and Andy as they unfold in 1817 Nueva Granada Viceroy of Spain (present-day Colombia) and the present day. “With an original score composed exclusively for HóPe, we’re taken on a journey that feels simultaneously intimate and theatrical, provoking the audience to consider their own answers to the questions raised by the narrative. In a world where uncertainty is the only certainty, we have a choice to resist or accept.

Giullianna Martínez

"HóPe inspires us to reflect on our own meaning of freedom and the ways in which we are bound. Whether from illness, oppression or fear, freedom can come in many forms.”