Brighton Fringe chief executive to step down after this year's festival

The scale of the festival has also grown significantly during Julian’s time in post, seeing a more than tripling of audiences and artists’ revenues between 2011 and 2019, with the number of events increasing from 600 to 1,000 over the same period. The 2023 Brighton Fringe season will take place between May 5-June 4, featuring nearly 800 events in over 100 venues and pre-sales are already more than 70 per cent ahead of where they were at the same time last year.

Julian said “First and foremost, we have a festival starting in May and we want and need it to be brilliant so for as long as I am at Brighton Fringe, I am here to do the best I can to ensure that it is. It feels surreal to be leaving after so long though and it is still sinking in. The Fringe has come to be part of my identity and I have lived and breathed it over the past decade or more. Whilst it has not been without its challenges, it has been a huge privilege to be able to work for an organisation and festival which touches so many people’s lives. Providing a platform and voice for everyone is more important than ever and I am pleased that Brighton Fringe has been there to support artists and venues, especially over the past three years. In leaving, I look forward to seeing what the next person will do to take things even further and I am so grateful to the brilliant staff team and board who go above and beyond to make things happen. Finally, and most importantly, I would like to thank all the participants, venues, partners, funders, sponsors, volunteers, friends, reviewers, photographers and of course the audiences for making Brighton Fringe what it is. I will miss it.”