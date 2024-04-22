Britain's funniest red head is back in Eastbourne
La Voix is certainly no stranger to The Royal Hippodrome and in just a few weeks she will be back with her Red Ambition Tour which she says is her most ambitious show yet!
This brand-new show promises an evening like no other, with huge live vocals, a live band and side-splitting comedy.
La Voix brings fans and first timers a unique evening of entertainment in the company of a true legend, guaranteed to bring audiences to their feet with music and laughter. La Voix’s shows are not to be missed!
La Voix has performed for everyone from The Royal Family to the residents of Hull. La Voix was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent and most recently appeared on ITV’s Queen for the Night along side Lorraine Kelly and Paramounts Queen of the Universe.
Tickets are priced at £24.50 www.royalhippodrome.com 01323 802020