Britain's Got Talent star stuns Horsham crowd with James Bond and Wicked songs

Sussex’s Tom Ball has had an incredible journey in just three years.

The drama teacher found fame on Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent All Stars, and has wowed audiences worldwide with his stunning vocals ever since.

On Sunday night, he returned to The Capitol in Horsham after a hugely successful UK tour last year and the show is fresh off the release of his Top 5 album Curtain Call.

This was my first taste of Tom and easy to see why he has had so much success with his incredible voice and heart-warming charm.

The show was billed as ‘celebrating songs from stage and screen’ but it was so much more than that.

As well as those songs, there were a few pop numbers thrown in like Elton John’s I’m Still Standing (yes, I know that is in a film!), Radiohead’s Creep and Conchita Wurst’s Eurovision-winning Rise Like a Phoenix.

But it was the the songs from the shows/films which really showcased what Tom is all about. He started off with a couple of Bond numbers – Skyfall and Writing’s on the Wall – and they were spine-tinglingly good. He also did No Time to Die later in the show which was equally good.

A particular highlight was a mash-up of Go the Distance from Disney’s Hercules and Defying Gravity from Wicked – you may not think those songs make sense together, but boy did Tom make it work.

Tom clearly loves his musicals and Les Mis and he sung one song* from Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boubil’s classic show.

He also sung a stunning version of Nessun Dorma (from the opera Turandot) – the only thing missing was slow motion footage of the ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio on the big screen behind him (one for Italia 90 fans there!). Talking of the screen, Tom used this well to show moments from his life plus some heart-warming videos to accompany his numbers.

Tom is such a likeable and charming stage presence that you cannot help be won over by him. And it also helps he has an incredible – and impeccable – voice. And his passion for his family, music, singing and anyone who supports him is very clear.

I sensed there were a lot of mum’s in the crowd and this was the perfect Mother’s Day treat.

Tom’s new album Spotlight, is available to pre-order now and is on tour around the UK at various venues until November 23. Visit https://officialtomball.com/spotlight/ for more information.

*Tom sung Bring Him Home from Les Mis, a song – and I understand this is a VERY unpopular opinion – I cannot stand. I am sure Tom did a wonderful version of it, if the crowd is anything to go by, but any version makes me wince. Sorry!