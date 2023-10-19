BROS Musical Productions venture into new territories following Regis Centre closure

BREAKING
BROS Musical Productions are entering “uncharted theatrical territory” with the Regis Centre currently out of action for refurbishment and redevelopment.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 19th Oct 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 08:57 BST
BROS Musical Productions (contributed pic)
BROS Musical Productions (contributed pic)

Instead they are taking The Sound of Musicals to Westbourne House School from Thursday, October 26 to Saturday, October 28, promising “a spectacular compilation show celebrating the best of musical theatre hits.” For tickets visit BROS Musical Productions’ website at www.brosmusicalproductions.co.uk.

Spokeswoman Caroline Bennett said: “Hot off the heels of their recent production of Anything Goes in May 2023, this will be the sixth instalment in their award-winning musical compilation series in the company’s near 100-year history. From showstopping solos to roof-raising ensemble numbers, The Sound of Musicals is packed with some of the biggest hits from over 30 West End and Broadway shows. Audiences can look forward to a diverse selection of musical numbers that span genres and eras. With numbers from shows such as Footloose, Chicago, Mamma Mia!, Come From Away, Gypsy, SIX and many more, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

It will be directed by Luke Henley, Jack Murray and Caroline Bennett: “It’s been quite a journey for our company as, due to the theatre in Bognor being closed, we’ve moved to both new rehearsal premises and a new performance venue” says Luke. "We're thrilled to present The Sound of Musicals, a celebration of the power of musical theatre.”

Related topics:West EndBognor