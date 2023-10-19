BROS Musical Productions venture into new territories following Regis Centre closure

Spokeswoman Caroline Bennett said: “Hot off the heels of their recent production of Anything Goes in May 2023, this will be the sixth instalment in their award-winning musical compilation series in the company’s near 100-year history. From showstopping solos to roof-raising ensemble numbers, The Sound of Musicals is packed with some of the biggest hits from over 30 West End and Broadway shows. Audiences can look forward to a diverse selection of musical numbers that span genres and eras. With numbers from shows such as Footloose, Chicago, Mamma Mia!, Come From Away, Gypsy, SIX and many more, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”