Busy spring season confirmed for Eastbourne Theatres

Eastbourne Theatres are promising plenty of fun and inspiration as we move into 2024.

A spokesman said: “Who wouldn’t love a trip to the theatre to experience the thrill of live entertainment? With so many shows on offer at the Congress and Devonshire Park Theatre and Winter Garden this spring there’s plenty of choice.

“The new spring season brochure has just been released, available online and hard copies at usual outlets, which lists all the productions heading to Eastbourne to tempt you!

“Noises Off comes to the Congress Theatre direct from the West End from January 23-27. A stellar cast is led by Liza Goddard, Paul Bradley and Simon Shepherd. One of the greatest British comedies ever written, Michael Frayn’s celebrated play serves up a riotous double bill. Hurtling along at breakneck speed, it follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through a fictional farce.

“And there’s an embarrassment of riches for musical fans with a mesmerising new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved classic Jesus Christ Superstar (April 15-20) and the iconic hit new musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (April 30- May 4).

“Queen fans would love Queen Extravaganza (March 12) the official tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, but if you can’t wait until March there’s sublime rock riffs guaranteed with The Classic Rock Show (February 21). The London Philharmonic kick off their 2024 programme with two dates (January 14 and February 11). Strictly aficionados will love Graziano di Prima (April 3) with his new show Believe – My Life on Stage. For retro fun you can’t get better than Martin Kemp’s back to the 80s DJ set (May 10). Plus Lost in Music – One Night at the Disco (May 16) boogies down to the Congress for one night only.

“There’s comedy with Ross Noble (February 21), Dom Joly (March 10), Frankie Boyle (April 11), Joe Pasquale (May 18) and Jimmy Carr (May 31). And proving that panto is not just for Christmas, but for January too Beauty and the Beast is open at the Devonshire Park Theatre (until January 14), the perfect antidote to January blues. There’s silliness a plenty, impressive visual effects, a full live-band, magical sets and stunning costumes. Family shows continue into 2024 with The Tiger Who Came to Tea (February 9-11), The Sooty Show (February 24) and Rapunzel – A Tangled Hairy-Tale (April 3-7).”