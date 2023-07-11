Busy summer of shows at The Weald & Downland Living Museum

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “This year features a varied and enlightening mix of comedy, drama and family friendly performances ranging from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and A Comedy of Errors to Doctor Dolittle and David Walliams’ Bad Dad. All performances take place by the Mill Pond, with the scenic backdrop of the museum to create a magical evening setting. Visitors are encouraged to bring a rug or seating and pack a picnic for a memorable and relaxing summer evening with friends and family. There will also be refreshments available from the museum.”

Rachel talks you through the programme coming up:

The Great Gatsby, Wednesday, July 19, 6.30pm-8.30pm, suitable for 12+: “Join the gang from The Tethered Wits Theatre Company who will be showcasing the well-known story of The Great Gatsby. An undisputed gem of American literature, Fitzgerald’s critique of the Jazz Age captures the glamorous façade of the era in style.”

Doctor Dolittle, Friday, July 21, 6.30pm-8.00pm, suitable for age 4+: “Doctor Dolittle likes animals. In fact, he likes them so much he fills his house with every kind of creature imaginable. And then one day, he figures out how to speak their language. From dogs to ducks, come along and join all of Doctor Dolittle’s friends. A meet and greet with the animals after the show gives everyone a chance to make a new chum.”

David Walliams’ Bad Dad, Friday, July 28 and Thursday, August 10, 6.30pm-8.30pm, suitable for age 7+: “Gather round and give three cheers for Reverend Judith. She is receiving the Citizen of the Year Award for her amazing work with the food bank. Come congratulate her and hear how it all started with Frank and his dad, Gilbert. Gilbert is a bit of a local celebrity.”

Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, Thursday, August 3, 6.30pm-8.30pm, suitable for 7+: “Once upon a time, two sets of identical twin babies and their parents survived a shipwreck. Fate, however, decreed that the family should be split up, the mother one way, the father and one of each twin another, and the final pair a third way. 25 years later, in search of their long lost family, two of the twins, Antipholus of Syracuse and his manservant, Dromio, arrive in Ephesus, a city reputedly full of rogues, cheats and sorcerers.”

Wind in the Willows, Tuesday, August 15, 6.30pm-8.30pm, suitable for age 4+: “Spring is in the air and Mole has found a wonderful new world. There’s boating with Ratty, a feast with Badger and high jinx on the open road with that reckless ruffian, Mr Toad. What more could such firm friends wish for? But after Toad’s latest escapade, can they join together and beat the wretched weasels?”

Sense & Sensibility, Wednesday, August 16, 6.30pm-8.30pm, suitable for age 9+: “The social season is upon us! Heartbreak Productions cordially invites you to this year’s Sense and Sensibility Matchmaker’s Ball. Ladies Elinor and Marianne Dashwood each seek to meet an honourable man of good fortune – and handsome countenance if possible – by whatever means necessary.”

