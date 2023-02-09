Annie is a remarkably demanding role to play, as Tess Kennedy is finding as Fortress Theatre Company return to the Capitol Theatre stage in Horsham with a production of Calendar Girls The Musical.

Tess Kennedy

The show will run from Feb 21-25, with tickets on sale from the Capitol, with at least 50 per cent of profits going to St Catherine's Hospice, Crawley to support the work they do.

With music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, Calendar Girls The Musical was inspired by the 2003 film starring Helen Mirren and Julie Walters which was based on a true story. It tells a tragic but inspiring tale in which the death of a much-loved husband prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women's Institute to do an extraordinary thing. Blasting away all preconceptions of what it is to be part of the WI, they decide to do an artistic nude calendar to raise money for charity.

Tess is playing Annie whose husband dies: “There is so much to the role. You have to show how much you love your husband. You have to show that it's a real relationship. They don't have any children and so their worlds are centred around each other. And you've got to show her hope that things can be fixed (when he is diagnosed with cancer), her belief that there is so much that can be done but then you've got to show her acceptance and then the real deep grief. The songs are really hard to sing without breaking down and crying. We have all known grief. My aunt has just lost her husband of 40 years and I will pull on that. We've all experienced grief. Your friends rally around you but in the moment it just feels like it is like you isolated with the grief. When it first happens, you think that you're never going to feel OK again. You’re crying yourself to sleep every night and thinking that you are just going to feel that way forever but somehow you do manage to cope and things do manage to move on and you do start to focus on the happy memories that you have.”

It is a show which says so much: “It just feels such an honour to be playing this part when you think of all that these women achieved.”