Chichester Festival Theatre Christmas Concerts - stunning to look at, superb to hear

Christmas concerts - pic by Tim Hills

Quite apart from the beauty and indeed the magnificence of the sound (and yes, that’s a pretty massive quite-apart-from), one of the great pleasures of the Chichester Festival Theatre Christmas concerts is that they just look so stunning. Against a backdrop of (seemingly) floating, decorated Christmas trees, The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth sit resplendent in their uniforms amid their tinsel-festooned music stands. Then on come the corps of drums, so incredibly watchable. And then on comes Chichester Cathedral Choir. It’s the perfect Christmas spectacle before a note is blown, bowed, strummed, sung or otherwise created.

The concerts are a wonderful showcase for the Cathedral Choir – and how lovely to see the girl choristers so at home amongst them. Every year, under Charles Harrison, organist and master of the choristers of Chichester Cathedral, the choir seems to scale new heights. Their performance tonight was simply exquisite. Similarly impressive in the second half – after boy/girl chorister bedtime – the lay vicars of the choir, as always, showed quite remarkable accomplishment, wit and skill under their Close Company banner. And in between, of course, the Royal Marines dazzled in all their virtuosity and versatility. All in all, it seemed a particularly strong programme tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad