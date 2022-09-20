Chichester Festival Theatre - Daniel Evans' career at the CFT and before
As artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre, Daniel Evans directed a number of significant successes including South Pacific, This Is My Family, Flowers for Mrs Harris, Me and My Girl, Quiz, Fiddler on the Roof and Forty Years On.
This season, he has also directed Our Generation in a co-production with the National Theatre, and Local Hero which opens in October. His 2021 production of South Pacific is now on a UK and Ireland tour, following a run at Sadler’s Wells. Previously, he was artistic director at Sheffield Theatres (2009-16) where his productions included An Enemy of the People, Racing Demon, Othello, My Fair Lady, Macbeth, The Full Monty, Anything Goes, The Sheffield Mysteries, Oliver!, The Effect and Show Boat. As an actor, he appeared there in Company, The Pride, Cloud Nine and The Tempest.
In the West End, he has directed Quiz, Show Boat, The Full Monty and American Buffalo. In 2019, he directed The Light in the Piazza at London’s Royal Festival Hall and as part of LA Opera and Chicago Lyric Opera’s 2019 Autumn seasons. Other directing credits include Esther for Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and Lovely Evening/In The Blue for the Young Vic at Theatre503.
As an actor, Daniel Evans’s theatre work includes Henry V, Coriolanus, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Measure, or Measure, Cymbeline (RSC); Cardiff East, Peter Pan, Troilus and Cressida, Candide, The Merchant of Venice (National Theatre); Merrily We Roll Along (Olivier Award), Grand Hotel (Donmar Warehouse); Ghosts (English Touring Theatre); Sunday in the Park with George (Olivier Award), Total Eclipse (Menier Chocolate Factory); Other People, Cleansed, Where Do We Live, 4:48 Psychosis (Royal Court). Television includes The Passion, Doctor Who, The Virgin Queen, Spooks, Love in a Cold Climate, Great Expectations, Daniel Deronda, To the Ends of the Earth. Films include Les Misérables.