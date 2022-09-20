Chichester Festival Theatre - Daniel Evans' career at the CFT and before

ME AND MY GIRL by Rose and Furber, directed by Daniel at the CFT - Credit: Johan Persson

This season, he has also directed Our Generation in a co-production with the National Theatre, and Local Hero which opens in October. His 2021 production of South Pacific is now on a UK and Ireland tour, following a run at Sadler’s Wells. Previously, he was artistic director at Sheffield Theatres (2009-16) where his productions included An Enemy of the People, Racing Demon, Othello, My Fair Lady, Macbeth, The Full Monty, Anything Goes, The Sheffield Mysteries, Oliver!, The Effect and Show Boat. As an actor, he appeared there in Company, The Pride, Cloud Nine and The Tempest.

In the West End, he has directed Quiz, Show Boat, The Full Monty and American Buffalo. In 2019, he directed The Light in the Piazza at London’s Royal Festival Hall and as part of LA Opera and Chicago Lyric Opera’s 2019 Autumn seasons. Other directing credits include Esther for Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and Lovely Evening/In The Blue for the Young Vic at Theatre503.